Self-taught Lyme artist exhibits work at Museum next month

Lyme Regis artist, Caroline Ireland is showcasing her work in a new exhibition at Lyme Regis Museum next month.

In Our Hands will be at the Rotunda Gallery, Lyme Regis Museum from September 6 until October 23 from10am-5pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

A spokesman for the show said: "Inspired by folk-art, the optimistic paintings in Caroline Ireland’s up-coming exhibition at the Lyme Regis Museum’s Rotunda Gallery abound in colour and pattern and feature the shapes of the artist’s own hands as elements of imagined landscapes, highlighting human interconnection with the natural world and the premise that the future is in our hands to change for the better.

Caroline Ireland Nature Triumphant. - Credit: Karol Kulik.

"Caroline Ireland has lived and worked as an artist in West Dorset for over twenty years. She is largely self-taught. Her brightly coloured and uplifting artwork follows threads of inspiration wherever they lead. She works mainly in watercolour and soft pastels, often in combination as in the present series, creating images fizzing with colour and vibrancy."

Admission charges apply and more information can be found by visiting www.lymeregismuseum.com or Caroline Ireland's website here www.carolineireland.co.uk,