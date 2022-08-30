News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Self-taught Lyme artist exhibits work at Museum next month

person

Adam Manning

Published: 10:13 AM August 30, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM August 30, 2022
lyme

Lyme Regis artist Caroline Ireland in her studio. - Credit: Karol Kulik.

Lyme Regis artist, Caroline Ireland is showcasing her work in a new exhibition at Lyme Regis Museum next month.

In Our Hands will be at the Rotunda Gallery, Lyme Regis Museum from September 6 until October 23 from10am-5pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

A spokesman for the show said: "Inspired by folk-art, the optimistic paintings in Caroline Ireland’s up-coming exhibition at the Lyme Regis Museum’s Rotunda Gallery abound in colour and pattern and feature the shapes of the artist’s own hands as elements of imagined landscapes, highlighting human interconnection with the natural world and the premise that the future is in our hands to change for the better.

lyme

Caroline Ireland Nature Triumphant. - Credit: Karol Kulik.

"Caroline Ireland has lived and worked as an artist in West Dorset for over twenty years. She is largely self-taught. Her brightly coloured and uplifting artwork follows threads of inspiration wherever they lead. She works mainly in watercolour and soft pastels, often in combination as in the present series, creating images fizzing with colour and vibrancy."

Admission charges apply and more information can be found by visiting www.lymeregismuseum.com or Caroline Ireland's website here  www.carolineireland.co.uk,

East Devon News
Lyme Regis News

Don't Miss

uplyme

Uplyme man fined for living in mobile home without planning permission

Adam Manning

person
exmouth

Cranbrook school celebrate 'crantastic' GCSE results

Adam Manning

person
mark Stuart appeared at Exeter Crown Court

Cocaine courier caught bringing £30,000 drugs to Devon

Court Reporter

person
HONITON

GCSE results day in Honiton

Adam Manning

person