Lyme Art Society members 'hop to it'

PUBLISHED: 16:53 20 February 2020

Gill Barron with some of her art works and (inset) her demonstration at Lyme. Picture LRAS

Gill Barron with some of her art works and (inset) her demonstration at Lyme. Picture LRAS

Lyme Regis Art Society welcomed a self-proclaimed 'painter of everything' to its latest meeting.

Gill Barron's subjects have included gypsy wagons, inn signs, huge murals, coaches and canal boats.

For her Lyme demonstration, she worked on a square birch-ply board primed with several coats of blackboard paint using special signwriting brushes.

The sign was called The Hop Inn so she completed a small section of hop decoration copied using tracedown paper and then drew in the letters before adding colour to them.

To learn more this fascinating and talented artist, visit her website at: www.ipaint.org.uk

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls, from 2pm to 4pm, until the end of March.

Its next demonstration called 'For the love of Pastel' will be given by Favell Bevan-Arti on Tuesday, March 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome to attend. For further details about the society visit its website at: www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk

