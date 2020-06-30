Advanced search

Lyme Bay Arts set to draw the crowds again

PUBLISHED: 11:59 01 July 2020

Michael Chappell collage for Infourmation

Michael Chappell collage for Infourmation

Archant

Lyme Bay Arts will reopen its exhibition venue, The Gallery, at Symondsbury Estate, on Saturday (July 4) from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Quilt by Ingrid Ellis for Contemporary CraftsQuilt by Ingrid Ellis for Contemporary Crafts

Throughout the month, it will open only on weekends (Friday to Sunday), but in August it hopes to extend that to five days a week from Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesdays).

The first exhibition, ‘Infourmation’, has been waiting patiently for visitors since the lockdown started. it will run until August 9.

This showcase of recent work by four very different West Dorset artists — Michael Chappell, Tracy Linwood, Kathy Hallsworth and Charles Hallsworth — provides examples of each artist’s way of seeing and internalising the world around them.

This will be followed by ‘Natural Forms’, a themed open exhibition of 2D and 3D artwork from August 13 to 31.

The Gallery’s artistic director Phil Clayton suggests phoning or texting 07809 831760 before travelling long distances in order to confirm opening times.

He said: “You can call to make an appointment to view the exhibition outside of normal hours, although this will be dependent on the availability of staff.”

