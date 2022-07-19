Lyme concert to raise funds for Lifeboat week

As part of the Lifeboat week festivities in Lyme Regis, the Lyme Bay Chorale are planning day of music.

The free concert on Saturday, July 30, is to help raise funds for the RNLI and help celebrate Lifeboat Week in this Platinum Jubilee year, the Chorale plan to include items such as Mozart’s ‘Coronation Mass’ and Parry’s ‘Blest Pair of Sirens’ together with music on a maritime theme, like Sumsion’s ‘They that go down to the Sea in Ships’ and local composer Andrew Millington’s ‘The Scallop Shell.’

The members of Lyme Bay Chorale will be joined by several young choristers from Salisbury Cathedral and a range of other experienced singers, forming a combined choir of around 50 singers.

The choir will be led by the guest Choral Director, Richard Tanner, who was a former chorister at St Paul's Cathedral, Director of Music at Blackburn Cathedral, the Royal Naval Chapel at Greenwich and is currently director of music at Rugby school.

Richard also regularly directs the professional choir on the BBC daily service; he was last in Lyme conducting the choir at the dedication service for the new organ in St Michael's in 2011.

Richard’s wife, the soprano soloist Philippa Hyde, is the choir patron of Lyme Bay Chorale and she will be joining the singers; the combined choir will be accompanied by organist Alex Davies.

All are welcome to come to the exciting concert on Saturday, July 30 at St. Michael’s Parish Church in Lyme Regis, starting at 6pm.

A full line-up of events happening over Lifeboat week will be announced soon on the website here and available to buy from the Lifeboat station and other retail units around Lyme Regis.

Lots of people around the town are getting involved for Lifeboat week. On Monday (July, 18) we reported mother and son group Slyvia and John are putting together puzzles to make sure all the pieces are there so they can then sell them in the RNLI shop.

Entry is free and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the RNLI.