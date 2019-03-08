Advanced search

Lyme's deputy mayor announces resignation

PUBLISHED: 12:59 29 October 2019

Lyme's deputy mayor Jeff Scowen

Lyme's deputy mayor Jeff Scowen

Archant

Lyme's deputy mayor has announced his resignation from the town council and will stand down on December 31.

Cllr Jeff Scowen joined the authority in June 2016 following a by-election and was elected deputy mayor this year.

Having previously worked in marketing, he was elected chairman of the tourism, community and publicity committee and is also vice-chairman of the town management and highways committee.

Cllr Scowen said: "After seven wonderful years in Lyme, I will soon be leaving for a new life in North Wales.

"I am moving to be nearer to my son and two young grandchildren.

"I will be resigning from the council on December 31 and I wish them all good luck and God bless."

The mayor of Lyme Regis, Cllr Brian Larcombe, paid tribute to Cllr Scowen's commitment and support.

He said: "Jeff's leaving comes as a disappointment to us and his contribution to Lyme Regis Town Council's business will be missed.

"He has brought an added width and fresh ideas to the council's debate and thinking on projects and issues, and is leaving his mark on the things we've achieved.

"I personally wish to thank him for the support he's given me and while I fully understand his reasons for leaving Lyme, I'd rather he'd stayed to continue the kind of commitment and input he brings.

"I wish him well in whatever he does and life brings his way."

Most Read

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme lifeboat called to ‘sinking gig’

The RNLI lifeboat crew returns to harbour. Picture: Dave Holland

Colyton and Colyford Young People Art Project winners

Colyton Library Friends with art winner Meggie Lenn (l/r) Sylvia Benton, Chris and Maureen King, and Juliana Slobodian. Picture: FoCL

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme lifeboat called to ‘sinking gig’

The RNLI lifeboat crew returns to harbour. Picture: Dave Holland

Colyton and Colyford Young People Art Project winners

Colyton Library Friends with art winner Meggie Lenn (l/r) Sylvia Benton, Chris and Maureen King, and Juliana Slobodian. Picture: FoCL

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme’s deputy mayor announces resignation

Lyme's deputy mayor Jeff Scowen

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Amazing’ response to Halloween food bank collection

Knocking at another door to collect donations. Picture: Sally Jarmain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists