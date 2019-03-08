Lyme's deputy mayor announces resignation

Lyme's deputy mayor Jeff Scowen Archant

Lyme's deputy mayor has announced his resignation from the town council and will stand down on December 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Jeff Scowen joined the authority in June 2016 following a by-election and was elected deputy mayor this year.

Having previously worked in marketing, he was elected chairman of the tourism, community and publicity committee and is also vice-chairman of the town management and highways committee.

Cllr Scowen said: "After seven wonderful years in Lyme, I will soon be leaving for a new life in North Wales.

"I am moving to be nearer to my son and two young grandchildren.

"I will be resigning from the council on December 31 and I wish them all good luck and God bless."

The mayor of Lyme Regis, Cllr Brian Larcombe, paid tribute to Cllr Scowen's commitment and support.

He said: "Jeff's leaving comes as a disappointment to us and his contribution to Lyme Regis Town Council's business will be missed.

"He has brought an added width and fresh ideas to the council's debate and thinking on projects and issues, and is leaving his mark on the things we've achieved.

"I personally wish to thank him for the support he's given me and while I fully understand his reasons for leaving Lyme, I'd rather he'd stayed to continue the kind of commitment and input he brings.

"I wish him well in whatever he does and life brings his way."