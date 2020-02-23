Advanced search

Boys rowed to safety by RNLI crew member

PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 February 2020

Lyme RNLI crew volunteer rows the boys back to shore. Picture: Seb Cope

Archant

Two boys were helped to safety yesterday afternoon (Saturday, February 22) by a Lyme Regis RNLI crew member after their inflatable boat deflated in the town's harbour.

The lifeboat crew was alerted at 4.55pm.

Crew member Rich Tilley rowed the lifeboat station's X-boat - a ten foot inflatable - to pontoons in the harbour to collect two of the three boys involved - aged 13 and 14.

The third boy was already ashore.

The boys were said to be 'rather wet and apologetic but otherwise unhurt.'

