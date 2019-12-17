Lyme's deputy mayor resigns

Jeff Scowen who has resigned as Lyme's deputy mayor with immediate effect. Picture JS Archant

The deputy mayor of Lyme Regis has resigned from the town council with immediate effect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Jeff Scowen announced in October he would stand down from the council at the end of this month.

But yesterday (Monday December 16) he announced he had brought the date forward as he prepares to start a new life in north Wales.

He said: "I am resigning my position as town councillor with immediate effect.

"I had originally intended to resign on December 31 as I am moving to north Wales to be nearer to my family but things have moved quicker than expected and I will be leaving Lyme Regis this week.

"I would like to bid a fond farewell to the town and my council colleagues - it has been an honour to serve as town councillor, deputy mayor and chairman of the tourism, community and publicity committee."

Cllr Scowen became deputy mayor in May 2019 and the council will be asked at a meeting on January 8 to elect a replacement for the remainder of the council year.

The council will also need to elect a new chairman of the tourism, community and publicity committee and a new vice-chairman of the town management and highways committee.

Dorset Council has given notice today (Tuesday, December 17) following the resignation of Cllr Scowen.

An election will be held if at least 10 electors make a written request to the returning officer at Dorset Council by January 10,

Otherwise, the vacancy will be filled by co-option, where the town council will select a new councillor.

If an election is called, it will take place no later than March 16.

Requests for an election must be made in writing to the Returning Officer, South Walks House, South Walks Road, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1UZ.