Advanced search

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

PUBLISHED: 09:49 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 12 April 2020

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Archant

A derelict cottage in Lyme Regis has sold for a ‘staggering’ £203,000 - more than three times its guide price.

Bundels, at Musbury, sold for £241,000 - seven per cent above guide price. Picture: S&SBundels, at Musbury, sold for £241,000 - seven per cent above guide price. Picture: S&S

And a cottage at Musbury also fetched more than expected at the Symonds and Sampson auction.

Undoubted star of the show was an attached derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, with a guide price of £60,000.

The fact that the building was unsafe and could not be viewed internally did not deter potential buyers.

The hammer fell after 97 bids at £203,000 - a ‘staggering’ 190 per cent above the guide price.

At the same auction, Symonds and Sampson’s second since the Covid -19 pandemic restrictions - Bundels, a three-bedroom detached cottage in Musbury, sold for £241,000 - seven per cent above guide price.

And The Old Mill, Honiton, an historic Grade II Listed building with attached cottage needing full renovation and restoration, sold for £90,000.

Residential partner Steve Allen said: “When we initially launched this auction, buyers were allowed to view properties, but since the lockdown interested parties had to rely on photographs and our descriptions and were therefore effectively bidding blind.

“This did not deter interest however, and the results were outstanding with 54 registered bidders from 12 counties and lively interest throughout the auction.”

Amongst other properties sold at the aution which fetched much more than expected was Montyike, in the village of Chideock.

The Grade II Listed four-bedroom end of terraced cottage, in need of complete refurbishment, sold after 55 bids for £199.000 - 60 per cent above the guide price.

Symonds and Sampson’s next collective property auction is due to take place on April 24, when a range of development, commercial, residential and agricultural lots will come under the hammer.

The company is also taking entries for its forthcoming sales in May and June this year.

For full details visit the website at www.symondsandsampson.co.uk or contact Mark Lewis at Symonds and Sampson on 01258 474266.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

There with you - Axminster business responds to appeal to support NHS staff

Harriet, Lin and Evie Coley, with the first consignment of drawstribg bags for NHS staff. Picture: Andrew Coley

Council defends workers spotted cutting grass inside closed play area in Honiton

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

There with you - Axminster business responds to appeal to support NHS staff

Harriet, Lin and Evie Coley, with the first consignment of drawstribg bags for NHS staff. Picture: Andrew Coley

Council defends workers spotted cutting grass inside closed play area in Honiton

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town, Millwey Rise and Colyton all suffer surprise defeats on matchday five of the East Devon Virtual League

Football on pitch

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Funeral provider recruiting temporary and permanent roles in East Devon

Funeral director Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth RFC - a history of the junior section - part one 1800s to the end of WWII

No play for the foresseable future. The shut gates at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth RFC. Picture TERRY IFE

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Seaton

Sleepy Seaton during the coronavirus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7949 Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24