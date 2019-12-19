Advanced search

Lyme Lifeboat crew donates hamper gift to food bank

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 December 2019

Lyme Regis lifeboat in action. Pcture RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew has donated an anonymous gift of a hamper to the town's food bank.

Lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks presents the hamper to Lyme food bank manager Chris Tipping, of Lyme Forward, with food bank volunteers and lifeboat crew. Picture Richard HorobinRHLifeboat operations manager Nick Marks presents the hamper to Lyme food bank manager Chris Tipping, of Lyme Forward, with food bank volunteers and lifeboat crew. Picture Richard HorobinRH

Operations manager Nick Marks said: "Lyme Regis lifeboat is very fortunate to have generous supporters to whom we are always grateful.

"Recently, a couple, who did not want to be named, handed in a hamper of festive food at the lifeboat shop.

"Wile our crew appreciate this gesture we recognise there are people in the town who would benefit from these items and who do not enjoy the level of support that we do.

"We therefore decided to donate the hamper to the food bank, and we thought it appropriate that one deserving charity such as ours should support another very worthwhile enterprise, particularly at Christmas."

The RNLI volunteers presented the hamper to the food bank's manager, Chris Tipping, of Lyme Forward.

The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

