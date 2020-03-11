Advanced search

Lyme Regis Gig Club racing season off to 'flying start'

PUBLISHED: 14:58 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 11 March 2020

Lyme women's Tempest gig in action. Picture: LRGC

Four teams from Lyme Regis Gig Club took part in the traditional season opener - the gruelling Three Rivers Race hosted at Saltash, in Cornwall.

Black Ven gig in action. Picture: LRGCBlack Ven gig in action. Picture: LRGC

The event features 75 crews from across the south of England.

The endurance race is around six miles long, starting and finishing under the iconic Tamar bridge, with crews battling against the incoming tide and strong winds.

Lyme Regis entered two crews in the women's race. The A crew, rowing in Tempest, held off some strong crews including Cattewater and Coverack to finish 32nd. The B crew, rowing in Black Ven, finished 57th.

Lyme Regis also entered two crews in the men's event. The newly formed A crew, with a quartet of Three Rivers debutants and two competing in their first ever race, finished 28th with the established B crew setting the bar and finishing 23rd.

Overall Tempest finished 29th and Black Ven 42nd - an excellent starting point to build on for the upcoming the season.

The club will now focus on training for the World Pilot Gig Championships on the Isles of Scilly at the beginning of May when Lyme Regis will enter seven crews.

The Gig Club has three beautiful wooden boats, Rebel, Black Ven and Tempest - all built by local boat builder Gail McGarva in Lyme Regis, along with Prospero and Daring, the club's two training boats. The club also has two 15ft sea skiffs, a wooden skiff Gale Force and her GRP sister Storm Force for young rowers between eight and 12 years of age.

The aim of the club is to offer the sport of Cornish Pilot Gig Rowing to anybody who wishes to try ocean rowing, and by doing so, encouraging fitness and spirit within the community.

The club is always on the lookout for new members of all ages, so get in touch if you are interested in making some new friends, seeing Lyme Bay from a different perspective, getting a bit fitter and possibly participating in organised racing regattas in Dorset, Devon and Cornwall.

Contact Lisa Watt at lcw83@hotmail.com

