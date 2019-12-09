Advanced search

Charity golf day raises £1,500 for Seaton nurses

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 December 2019

Duncan Driver (centre) with Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses and League of Friends' trustees. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Duncan Driver (centre) with Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses and League of Friends' trustees. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Archant

A charity golf day went with a swing - and raised £1,500 for an end-of-life nursing service in Seaton, Beer and Colyton.

The Driver Cup competition was held on the course at Lyme Regis in aid of the Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses

Duncan Driver, manager of Lyme Regis Golf Club said: "I wanted to hold an annual event in memory of my father, Roger Driver, who was cared for by the nurses.

"I would like to thank the players who took part, our suppliers who supported the event and especially Lyme Regis Golf Club for giving us free use of the course."

Seaton Hospital League of Friends trustee Mark Ollier said: "We thank Duncan Driver for supporting our Seaton Hopsiscare@Home service again this year.

"We rely on the support of our local community to enable us to completely fund this valued and much needed service in the Beer, Colyton and Seaton area."

For more information contact League manager Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net

