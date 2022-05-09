New orchid event with guest speaker in Uplyme

Three different veg by Rosemary Bowler. Picture: The Uplyme & Lyme Regis Horticultural Society - Credit: Archant

The Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will talk about all things orchids at a new event this month.

A talk by Steve Cleverdon on Japanese acers and orchids is being hosted by the Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society at the Uplyme Village Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Steve, who is known as ‘the acer grower’ is a plantsman and garden designer. He is passionate about Japanese acers, orchids and hydrangeas and has recently designed a peaceful Japanese garden for Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, creating a safe haven for patients, visitors and staff to enjoy.

He is an enthusiastic and entertaining speaker and will bring plants to sell.

Doors open at 7pm for refreshments. Members enter for free; guests will be charged £3.