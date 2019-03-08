Advanced search

Volunteer's 50 years as Lyme lifeboatman and coastguard

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 18 October 2019

Graham Turner welcomed with a guard of honour by members of the current Lyme Regis Coastguard and RNLI teams. Picture Seb Cope

Graham Turner welcomed with a guard of honour by members of the current Lyme Regis Coastguard and RNLI teams. Picture Seb Cope

Archant

A volunteer's half a century of service to the RNLI and Coastguard in Lyme Regis has been honoured.

Past and present members of both maritime originations - along with family and friends - gathered at the town's golf club to celebrate Graham Turner's milestone half century.

Mr Turner joined the RNLI lifeboat crew in December 1968, invited by helm Albert Hodder.

As an 18-year-old, he saw the lifeboat called out to a catamaran, but the boat tipped over and one of crew members, 'Nimmer' Jefford died.

Mr Turner jumped in and got the other crew member John Chase out of the water. He received a bronze lifesaving medal for this rescue.

One of his most memorable rescues involved a yacht called 'White Kitten' with four people on board near Seaton.

John Hodder was at the helm in a force 10.

The yacht was successfully brought back to Lyme.

The lifeboat crew, John Hodder, Paul Wason, Colin Jones and Graham Turner all received a bronze medal.

That led to an invite to Buckingham Palace for garden party to be awarded the RNLI Ralph Glister award in recognition of the most memorable rescue of the year for an Atlantic 21 class lifeboat crew.

Mr Turner joined the Her Majesty's Coastguard in 1998 and later became the station officer, a role he carried out for 18 years.

As the officer in charge for more than 1,000 call outs, he was often the 'unsung hero'.

In the earlier years, he did receive a letter of commendation from the chief coastguard for rescuing two boys stuck in the mud, east of Charmouth.

Mr Turner was presented with a Good Conduct and Long Service Medal specially created by the Royal Mint together with Valedictory Certificate.

Peter Pritchard, who originally invited him to join the Coastguard and was area commander for the South West, made the well-deserved presentation.

The gathering heard how Mr Turner's 50 years' involvement with the maritime rescue services all started with a canoe trip with a friend when he was 12.

The vessel tipped over and his pal could not swim so Mr Turner swam ashore and shouted for help and went back out to rescue him in an RAF launch with local lifesavers Dusty Miller, Geordie Thirlwell, and one other.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Unjustified’ loss of tourist accommodation: Plans to convert Seaton B&B into flats thrown out

Bay Tree House in Seaton. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Unjustified’ loss of tourist accommodation: Plans to convert Seaton B&B into flats thrown out

Bay Tree House in Seaton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Volunteer’s 50 years as Lyme lifeboatman and coastguard

Graham Turner welcomed with a guard of honour by members of the current Lyme Regis Coastguard and RNLI teams. Picture Seb Cope

Honiton charity strongly denies town councillor’s claim it is ‘in trouble’

Manager Neil Hurlock with the keys of TRIP's brand new VW Crafter minibus. Ref mhh 24-16SH 7668. Picture: Simon Horn.

Hippos defeated in East Devon Derby

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Residents raise funds for Seaton nurses

Teresa Hancock and Ian Bevan, managers at Haven Court, with nurses Emma Bland and Julie Gibbings, league trustee Carol Rowe (centre) and residents of Haven Court. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Axminster Town joint boss speaks on the Tigers’ midweek win over Honiton Town

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists