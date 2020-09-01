Advanced search

Lyme Regis lifeboat launched to divers in trouble

PUBLISHED: 10:17 01 September 2020

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched yesterday morning (Monday August 31 ) to assist a vulnerable person near Burton Bradstock.

The local coastguard team was also on scene and was able to deal with the person.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was then tasked to a report of persons in the water and a dive boat in trouble 19.5 miles south of West Bay.

As the lifeboat crew arrived on scene it was clear all three people were safe and well aboard the dive boat and managed to get the engine working and then returned to West Bay harbour.

The lifeboat returned to Lyme Regis by 2pm.

Meanwhile Lyme Regis lifeboat shop is due to re-open on Saturday September 5 and the volunteer staff are looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors once again .

The hours of opening will be slightly reduced but will be open on a daily basis.



