Man thrown overboard after dinghy hits rocks near Lyme Regis

Lifeboat crew member Murray Saunders sails the small dinghy (left) back to busy Lyme harbour with the lifeboat in the background. Picture Seb Cope. Archant

A man made it safely to shore after he was thrown into the water when his small dinghy struck rocks off Lyme Regis yesterday (Thursday, August 22).

The incident happened at Broad Ledge, three-quarters of a mile east of the town's harbour.

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat went to the scene but the sailor was already safe and well, having been helped ashore by a beach lifeguard.

His dinghy was sailed back to Lyme Regis harbour by lifeboat crew member Murray Saunders.