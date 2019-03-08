Lyme lifeboat called out in rough conditions

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat was launched on Saturday, August 10 when coastguards reported three people cut off by the tide at Freshwater Bay, east of the West Dorset resort.

Sea conditions were rough, and the lifeboat crew was stood down when coastguards ashore assisted the three people to safety.

Nick Marks, volunteer lifeboat operations manager in Lyme Regis, said: "Conditions around the coastline this weekend are challenging with tidal surges, large surf, strong rip currents and cliff falls.

"It is very likely that swimming, bodyboarding, or surfing will not be safe.

"Anglers, walkers and those taking photographs are reminded to keep a safe distance from the water. As always, if you see someone in difficulty please call 999 and ask for the coastguard."

The lifeboat was launched at 12.20pm and returned to Lyme Regis harbour an hour later.

This was the 15th emergency call answered by the RNLI volunteer crew at Lyme Regis so far this year.