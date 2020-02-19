Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat's Stormy Stan to run London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 February 2020

Simon Marchant receives a good luck handshake from Nick Marks, lifeboat operations manager RNLI Lyme Regis.Picture: Richard Horobin

Simon Marchant receives a good luck handshake from Nick Marks, lifeboat operations manager RNLI Lyme Regis.Picture: Richard Horobin

Stormy Stan, the RNLI's mascot, whose 'home' is a cupboard in Lyme Regis lifeboat station, is running in this year's London marathon - with a little help from a 41-year-old lorry driver.

Stormy Stan in training for the marathon. Picture: Richard HorobinStormy Stan in training for the marathon. Picture: Richard Horobin

Stormy Stan, the RNLI's mascot, whose 'home' is a cupboard in Lyme Regis lifeboat station, is running in this year's London marathon - with a little help from a 41-year-old lorry driver.

Simon Marchant, a former RNLI crew member in Penarth, used social media to trace the Stormy Stan outfit in Lyme Regis.

Nick Marks, volunteer Lifeboat operations manager, said: "Simon has raised many donations for our life-saving charity and we are delighted to let him borrow Stormy Stan for the marathon and, of course, we wish them both every success."

Mr Marchant, from Willand, Cullumpton, will be taking time off from driving his HGV to take part in the marathon on April 25.

But before that he will be warming up by running in a half marathon in Tavistock, and the 108 miles from the RNLI's Poole headquarters to the Tower lifeboat station on the Thames.

