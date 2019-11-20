Holidaymakers support Lyme Regis Lifeboat

Wood Farm's Jane Bremner (centre) with Lyme lifeboat crew members. Picture: Seb Cope Archant

Donations by visitors to a West Dorset caravan park resulted in a cheque for £3,130 being presented to the crew of Lyme Regis lifeboat.

Jane Bremner, the owner of Wood Farm Caravan Park, at Charmouth, made the RNLI her charity for the year, and the 4,500 bookings for the park resulted in the bumper donations.

The caravan park has been in Jane's family for 47 years and has 300 pitches.

Nick Marks, volunteer lifeboat operations manager in Lyme Regis, said: "The generosity of Jane and her visitors is much appreciated by all members of our crew."

Next year's charity at Wood Farm will be Dorset Mind.

The RNLI operates some 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.