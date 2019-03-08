Seb swaps the lifeboat for a Penny Farthing

Seb Cope out training on his penny farthing. Picture PSPA Archant

Lyme RNLI volunteer to ride 55 miles on a bicycle with no gears and no brakes!

A Lyme Regis lifeboat volunteer is in training for a gruelling 55-mile charity cycle ride - on a bike with no gears and no brakes.

Seb Cope, a self employed designer, will be riding his bone-shaking penny farthing from London to Brighton to raise money for the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA).

He is taking on the challenge as a tribute to his ex-employer's wife, Janet, who is living with the effects of PSP.

Despite his bicycle having a 48-inch wheel and no mechanical means of slowing down, Seb is attempting to complete the ride in a single day, including the formidable and infamous Ditchling Beacon.

He will be among thousands of cyclists taking part in the annual event, described as "the south's iconic cycle ride."

The sportive will set off from Clapham Common at 6.30am on Sunday, September 15, and Seb will need to complete his unique ride by 5pm to avoid missing his bus home!

Seb said: "It's a scary thing to ride the penny farthing for so many miles, but it's nothing compared to the frightening reality of living with PSP every day".

"Having worked for Janet's husband, Peter, for more than 15 years means she is like family to me, and the least I can do to draw attention to this devastating disease.

"Yes, the thought of Ditchling Beacon without gears or brakes sounds crazy, but it will all be worth it to raise money to fund research into a possible cure."

PSP is a progressive neurological condition affecting approximately 5,000 adults in the UK and is caused by the progressive death of nerve cells in the brain.

The deteriorative nature of PSP over time leaves those affected unable to balance, walk, talk, eat, swallow, drink and see.

There is currently no cure, but there is hope that the accelerating pace of research into PSP will lead to future effective treatments to limit the devastation this disease causes.

To make a donation to Seb's Virgin Money page and help to raise funds for research into PSP, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SebastianCope

To find out more about PSPA visit the charity's website at www.pspassociation.org.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter.