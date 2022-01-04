News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Lyme Lunge returns in style for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:41 AM January 4, 2022
Updated: 11:46 AM January 4, 2022
Lyme Lunge

The lunge begins - Credit: John McCallum

The Lyme Regis Lunge went ahead this year on a very cold and wet New Year's Day.

The fancy dress swim raised more than £4,000 for the Weldmar Hospicecare Trust and MacMillan Cancer Support. One man alone, Joshua Denning from Lyme Regis, raised more than £500.

Between 850 and 1,000 swimmers took to the water, with thousands more spectators lining Lyme Bay to show support. 

Lyme Lunge 2022

mh Lyme Lunge 2022 (1) - Credit: John McCallum

Lyme Lunge 2022

mh Lyme Lunge 2022 (7) - Credit: John McCallum

A spokesperson for the organisers, Lyme Regis Rotary Club, said: "Our special thanks to the Lyme Regis RNLI who provided the safety in the water,  REM ( Rapid Emergency Services) First Responders, the Lyme Regis Sailing Club, and all our other many sponsors in our Lunge brochure.

yme Lunge

Lyme Lunge 2022 (6) - Credit: John McCallum


Lyme Lunge

Lyme Lunge 2022 (3) - Credit: John McCallum

"Thanks also to Lyme Mayor, Councillor Brian Larcombe and the Lady Mayoress for attending, and of course our very own Rotarian,  the Town Crier Alan Vian and his wife Lynne, who do so much to help this and so many other events."

Lyme Lunge 2022

Lyme Lunge 2022 (5) - Credit: John McCallum

Lyme Lunge

Lyme Lunge 2022 (2) - Credit: John McCallum


Lyme Regis News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of the silver Exeter spoons that were sold by Chilcotts

Lots of interest in Chilcotts auction of Exeter silverware

Philippa Davies

person
A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

'Severe damage' after minibus fire spread to other vehicles and a garage

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Alfred Leyman's painting of Exeter Road, Honiton, dated 1887.

Paintings of Honiton's bygone days go up for sale

Philippa Davies

person
splash by a car as it goes through flood water

Opinion

Christmas Day spent helping stranded motorist

Paul Arnott

person