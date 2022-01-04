The Lyme Regis Lunge went ahead this year on a very cold and wet New Year's Day.

The fancy dress swim raised more than £4,000 for the Weldmar Hospicecare Trust and MacMillan Cancer Support. One man alone, Joshua Denning from Lyme Regis, raised more than £500.

Between 850 and 1,000 swimmers took to the water, with thousands more spectators lining Lyme Bay to show support.

mh Lyme Lunge 2022 (1) - Credit: John McCallum

mh Lyme Lunge 2022 (7) - Credit: John McCallum

A spokesperson for the organisers, Lyme Regis Rotary Club, said: "Our special thanks to the Lyme Regis RNLI who provided the safety in the water, REM ( Rapid Emergency Services) First Responders, the Lyme Regis Sailing Club, and all our other many sponsors in our Lunge brochure.

Lyme Lunge 2022 (6) - Credit: John McCallum





Lyme Lunge 2022 (3) - Credit: John McCallum

"Thanks also to Lyme Mayor, Councillor Brian Larcombe and the Lady Mayoress for attending, and of course our very own Rotarian, the Town Crier Alan Vian and his wife Lynne, who do so much to help this and so many other events."

Lyme Lunge 2022 (5) - Credit: John McCallum

Lyme Lunge 2022 (2) - Credit: John McCallum



