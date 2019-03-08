Advanced search

Make a splash for cash at Lyme Lunge

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 November 2019

Some of last year's fancy dress Lyme Lungers. Picture LRRC

Archant

Bumper crowds are expected to turn out again to see hardy swimmers take part in The Lyme Lunge on New Year's Day.

The swim begins at 1pm, from the sandy beach, when hundreds of crazy bathers will take to the sea to welcome in 2020.

Organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club, the main beneficiary this year will be the Dorchester County Hospital Chemotherapy Appeal, along with other Rotary charities.

This 11th annual fancy dress dip is fast becoming a 'must do' fun event in the West Country calendar, with swimmers from far and wide and the whole community getting involved.

This year there were more than 600 'swimmers' watched by many thousands of spectators and thousands of pounds were raised for chosen charities.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: "We want to do even better in 2020 and hope that people can join us to enjoy this bracing but hilarious start to the year and help us share it with the rest of the South West.

"Hot soup is provided for all swimmers, courtesy of the Harbour Inn."

For further information contact organiser Guy Hayden at thelymelunge@gmail.com

For sponsor forms visit www.lymeregisrotary.org

