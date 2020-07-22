Lyme council pays tribute to the late Rev Keith Vivian

(Left to right) The Mayor of Lyme Regis, Owen Lovell, with Marcus Dixon, the chairman of Lyme Regis Gig Club, and Rev. Keith Vivian at the launch of the club's new Cornish Sea Skiff Storm Force and pilot gig Prospero. Archant

Lyme Regis Town Council has expressed its sadness at the death of welll known local clergyman the Rev Keith Vivian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillors and staff have been paying tributes since hearing the sad news of his passing at Dorset County Hospital on Thursday (July 16).

A friend and supporter of Lyme Regis Town Council, Rev Vivian not only took part in civic events in an official capacity, but also attended many events with his wife Audrey.

He would often step in to give the prayer before Full Council meetings, delivering words of wisdom in his calm and reassuring manner.

Members of the council have been speaking of Rev Vivian’s ‘fabulous sense of humour’, his ‘generous disposition’, and how he ‘always had a smile’.

They have also paid tribute to his commitment and support to the town, describing him as a ‘real Lyme legend’.

In a personal tribute, mayor Cllr Brian Larcombe said: “Keith was an important member of Lyme’s community, as reverend of St Michael’s and because of the support he gave to everyone in the town.

“He had a special way with people and always had time for everyone. I will miss his quiet influence and the way he would impart a guidance or a view that was never forced, always inviting, and conveyed with gravity and humour in equal measure. He will be sorely missed.

“A very sad loss to Audrey and family, and loss to the people of Lyme.

“Everyone at the town council would like to offer sincere condolences to Audrey and family.”