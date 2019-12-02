Advanced search

Award for Lyme museum friends

PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 December 2019

Lyme Regis Museum

Lyme Regis Museum

The Friends of Lyme Regis Museum - a group of some 450 who support the town's highly successful attraction - have won a top award for their newsletter.

It has been named the best publication of its kind by the British Association of Friends of Museums.

Chairman of the Lyme Regis Museum Friends, David Cox, said: "We were in competition with Friends groups from city museums so this is an honour for a small town and a relatively small museum.'

The award, a certificate and a cheque for £250, was presented at the museum by Jean Knight, secretary and national co-ordinator of the British association.

The Lyme Regis Friends were formed in 1977, and in recent years the group has made major donations to the museum including £68,000 towards the building of the Mary Anning Wing extension which was opened in July 2017.

Built on the site of fossil hunter Mary Anning's home in 1902, Lyme Regis Museum was commissioned by Thomas Philpot, a relative of fossil hunter Elizabeth Philpot who had worked with Mary Anning.

