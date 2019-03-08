Lyme gig rowers face 200 mile challenge

Gig rowers Roger Brine and Neil Wittridge.

Pair will take on the Ibiza to Barcelona challenge this summer - hoping to raise £5,000 for charity

Two Cornish Pilot Gig rowers from Lyme Regis will be taking on a 200 mile challenge to row from Ibiza to Barcelona this July.

Roger Brine, 52, and Neil Wittridge, 59, will face three days and nights of non-stop ocean rowing, pitted in a race against five other crews.

The pair, both self employed, are hoping to raise £5,000 for the 'NOMAN Is An Island' charity – an organisation that raises awareness of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) related cancer in men and women while campaigning for universal vaccination.

The row will be a test of endurance for the two rowers as they will have to combat the blistering sun, fierce winds, fatigue and sea sickness.

Neil said: “We've been preparing for more than 12 months - fitness regimes, sea survival training and racing competitions. This is one of the biggest challenges of our lives and we know it will be physically and mentally demanding but it's for a cause that's close to us.”

To make a donation visit pledgit.net and type in Neil or Roger to support each rower individually.