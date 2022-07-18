Lyme pair puzzling through to raise funds for RNLI

Sylvia Rickard and son John putting one of the puzzles together. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

A mother and son from Lyme Regis have completed dozens of jigsaws, to raise funds for the Lyme Regis RNLI.

Sylvia Rickard, and son John, are completing them to ensure all the pieces are in the box before they are sold to raise funds for the lifeboat charity. They started their task in January.

Sylvia, who volunteers in the RNLI shop, said: “I have always loved jigsaws, but it can be a little frustrating when you have almost completed 1,500 pieces and you discover one piece of a donated puzzle is missing.”

John, vice chairman of the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters, also organises thousands of donated books and those and the jigsaws will be on sale in the lifeboat station throughout Lifeboat Week which starts on this Saturday (July, 23).

Unchecked puzzles will be £2 and complete puzzles £4 available to buy from the Lyme Regis RNLI shop.