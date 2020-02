Mystery face appears as huge waves batter Lyme

A face in the sea! Picture: Simon Emmett Photography, e mail: simon-emmett@hotmail.com website: www.simonemmettphotography.com/ Archant

Photographer Simon Emmett got more than he expected when he took this dramatic picture of the recent storms which hit Lyme Regis.

If you look carefully you can make out a face - like a witch with a pointed nose.

Simon took the photo of the sea crashing over the storm-lashed Cobb harbour during high tide.