Get in your entries for this years' Lyme Regis horticultural show

Entrants for the Uplyme and Lyme Regis horticultural society summer flower and produce fair have to be submitted by Wednesday, (July 6).

There are 147 categories to enter, including flowers, fruit and veg, home produce, cookery, and fun classes, amongst many others. The theme of this year’s show is Trees and many show classes embrace this.

Competition entries must be received at the marquee on King George V Playing Fields between 8 and 10am on Saturday, July 9.

The Show opens at 1pm and features a dog show, entertainment and a wide range of plant, artisan and local charity stalls.

Cream teas, cakes and refreshments are available from the village hall, with ice creams and burgers available on the field.

The Show closes at 5pm after the presentation of awards at 4.30pm. Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied under-16s.

The programme and schedule is available free from Uplyme Post Office, Raymonds Hill Post Office and Ginger Beer in Lyme Regis or can be downloaded from the website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com

Entry forms are available from the website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com, or on page 38 of the show schedule. Forms can be submitted by email to ulrhs.entries@gmail.com or handed in at Uplyme Stores.