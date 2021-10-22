Published: 6:15 AM October 22, 2021

Popular Lyme Regis artist Christine Allison is exhibiting at Sou’-Sou’-West Gallery in Bridport with her show ‘The Sky is the Limit’.

Returning to one of her favourite themes, the sky, Christine’s new work will fill your field of vision with attention-grabbing, expressive skyscapes and cloudscapes. Some are tranquil, some are darker and moody,. All are full of vibrant colour and texture.

She says: “My studio and home overlook the sea, I swim into the rising sun each morning, the sky dominates my days. Quietly it has crept back under my skin and into my work.

"Lockdowns have kept me at home, no travelling to the Middle East with my big bird paintings, no life models to paint and draw - but the sky has been there for me every day, like a faithful friend - waiting for me to realise it was still my subject.”

While the pieces exhibited have not been shown before, Christine has long been fascinated by the ever-changing colours and moods of the sky. An old sketchbook from almost 20 years ago has ‘don’t let the dawn start without me’ scrawled on the first page. She says of that period “if I missed the dawn I had missed an opportunity”.

Painting with oils is a sensory experience for her. She says: “I love the visceral feel of paint on the surface and the smell. Many of these new pieces are working on Bockingford Watercolour paper.

"I love to use oil paint on paper. There is a freedom in tearing off a big piece of paper from a roll, stapling it to the wall, layering it with gesso and then going for it with paint, brushes and palette knives.”

An experienced teacher as well as an artist and author, Christine will be leading workshops for budding and established artists to develop their creative use of a sketchbook to inform and enrich their work. Held on three different dates, 1st, 3rd and 5th November from 10am to 1pm, these short courses offer a wonderful opportunity to learn from this inspiring artist. Book a space via Sou’-Sou’-West Gallery on 01308 301 326.

