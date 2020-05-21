Advanced search

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 21 May 2020

Picture By Terry Ife

Picture By Terry Ife

Archant

Some Lyme Regis car parks and toilets will re-open this weekend as the town begins to ease itself out of lockdown.

Monmouth Beach, Woodmead and Hombuch car parks will be open from this weekend as well as the toilets on Marine Parade.

Social distancing measures will be in place for the public’s protection across the beach, and the park and ride will remain closed.

The decision to open the car parks was taken to ensure parking on residential streets is kept to a minimum during the bank holiday weekend.

Lyme Regis Town Council said the public’s requirement for regular handwashing was one of the factors in re-opening toilets and that hand sanitiser will be available.

The mayor, councillor Brian Larcombe, said: “Although the restrictions have been relaxed and the government has stated people can travel to beach destinations, we need to respect the social distancing measures in place and remain alert, while also adapting to the changing situation.

“If you do come to Lyme Regis, please act responsibly, observe social distancing guidance, and adhere to the measures put in place for the safety of yourselves and others.”

The skatepark at Charmouth Road car park will also reopen following the government’s updated advice on outdoor leisure activities.

The public will also be able to use the chalet and caravan park at Monmouth Beach during the day but are not permitted to stay overnight.

