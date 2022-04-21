Annual fossil fest in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis town centre is where 'fossil festival' is being held from April 30 to May 1. - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Regis is hosting a fossil festival this month in person for the first time.

Taking place from Saturday, April 30 to May 1. It's the first event being held in person after the coronavirus pandemic, the last two, in 2020 and 2021, were held online.

The history of fossil discovery is linked to Lyme Regis and Charmouth through the work of Mary Anning. Mary's discoveries changed the way scientists looked at prehistoric life and the history of the earth.

Her story continues to inspire generations of fossil hunters and people can now follow in her footsteps and discover new secrets locked away for hundreds of millions of years.

in the run-up to the first day of the festival, local schools in Sidmouth and Honiton have been making models of the dinosaurs that will then be put on display during the fossil festival. Sidmouth Primary School has built part of the statue.

The festival will host exhibits throughout the town centre including representatives from the Natural History Museum, Palaeontological Association, and Bristol University's Palaeontology department.

There will also be talks and lectures in the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis.

Open from 10am, the event is free admission.