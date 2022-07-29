News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lifeboat called to 'capsized dinghy'

Adam Manning

Published: 1:37 PM July 29, 2022
Lyme Regis lifeboat launched at around 6.10pm on Thursday (July, 28) after a dinghy capsized. 

The crew at Lyme Regis lifeboat station were called out after reports that a dinghy may have capsized half a mile off Abbotsbury.

It was later established that an inflatable kayak had been washed ashore and that no people were involved.

This was the 26th emergency call to the Lyme Regis crew so far this year and the third during the town’s Lifeboat Week.

