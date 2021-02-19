News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Two call-outs for Lyme's volunteer lifeboat crew

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:30 PM February 19, 2021   
Lyme Regis volunteer lifeboat at sea

Lyme Regis lifeboat answered two alarm calls on Thursday - Credit: RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat was called into action twice on Thursday.

The volunteer crew scrambled in the morning following reports that a red flare was seen at Charmouth.

They were contacted by the Coastguard at 10.30am. Some 15 minutes later the crew arrived on scene and conducted search patterns near Charmouth and further out to sea. 

Further information was then provided by members of the local coastguard rescue team that the flare was found ashore and not out to sea, so the crew was stood down. They returned to station and were ready for service by 11.30pm.

The crew answered their second call of the day at 3.12pm following reports that a 19-year-old man was in difficulties in the sea  off Abbotsbury.

he was reported to be struggling to get back to the beach and the alarm was raised by a friend ashore.

A coastguard helicopter arrived on scene just before the lifeboat and the man was winched to safety and taken to hospital in Dorchester.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kathy calls for community litter picking campaign
  2. 2 Tony Rowe retires from business telephone systems provider company swcomms
  3. 3 Action group encouraged by public support
  1. 4 Tour of Britain set to go ahead but will return to East Devon another time
  2. 5 Two call-outs for Lyme's volunteer lifeboat crew
  3. 6 Feniton add to coaching staff
  4. 7 Colyton Grammar School recognised for its excellence in teacher training
  5. 8 PECO recognised for its resilience in face of pandemic
  6. 9 Community buildings to benefit from £17,500 funding
  7. 10 Seaton Beach Management Plan reaches 'significant milestone'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The four-strong Force Genesis team celebrate after completing the 3,000-mile, 50-day row across the Atlantic

Courageous team row the Atlantic in aid of Devon Freewheelers

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon
Aerial view of Andrewshayes Holiday Park

Andrewshayes Holiday Park marks 85 years of happy campers

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon
Honiton Memory Café co-ordinator Min Rennolds with her ‘Florence Nightingale’ lamp

Honiton Memory Café keeps people connected

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon
Axminster to Canberra

Axe Vale Netball Club heading to Australia

Tim Herbert

person