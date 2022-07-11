Lyme Lifeboat presented with painting for lifeboat week

Axminster yacht artist Jess Douglas has presented her latest work to the crew of the RNLI’s lifeboat in Lyme Regis as a gift for lifeboat week

Jess Douglas is a well known professional boat artist from Axminster presented her art to members of the Lyme Regis RNLI crew yesterday, (Sunday, July 10).

Jess has painted more than 600 boats of all sizes from small fishing vessels and trawlers to 120-metre luxury superyachts for owners all over the world.

Working in acrylic, she has now produced a painting of the Lyme Regis lifeboat Spirit of Loch Fyne sailing at speed on a background of the navigational chart of the Lyme Bay area.

Jess, who was a volunteer coastguard in Lyme for nine years, said: “Since I have spent much of my life in Lyme I felt it was time I gave a present to my RNLI friends just in time for lifeboat week.”

The Lyme Regis lifeboat crew surveying Jess's painting. - Credit: Richard Horobin

Jess Douglas's painting for Lyme Regis lifeboat crew. - Credit: Richard Horobin.



