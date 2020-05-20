Advanced search

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week and carnival cancelled due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 May 2020

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Archant

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has announced its lifeboat week and carnival will not take place this year.

The two events, which usually take place in late July and early August, in order to keep the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lifeboat Week has taken part in the town since the early 1970s and has helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the RNLI. Last year, the week raised a record £40,000 for the charity.

The lifeboat shop will also remain closed during the holiday period to ensure the safety of the volunteers who would usually run it.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the Lyme Regis Lifeboat Supporters, said: “This decision was incredibly difficult to make. However, first and foremost we must put the safety and welfare of our visitors, members and volunteers above all else.”

Regatta and Carnival secretary, Ian Vian, said preparations were already underway for 2021 events and that they looked forward to welcoming everyone then.

