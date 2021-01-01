Lyme Regis Museum launches Museum At Home project

Published: 9:00 AM January 1, 2021

Lyme Regis Museum is full of curious things, visitor and staff often ask how did it get here, who made it, why is it special?

An exciting new project, Museum At Home, will be part of the museum’s centenary celebrations and the whole community is invited to join in and take an exclusive look behind the scenes at 10 of the museum’s most intriguing objects.

From a 200-million-year-old Ichthyosaur, to an old farm boot and a tiny porcelain dinner.

Led by artist Christine Allison and landscape poet Sarah Acton, the project explores the museum collections from a new angle.

Through discussion, drawing and writing each week those taking part will discover a new object and participants will be encouraged to choose and hold objects from their own home and feel inspired by the special stories and memories they hold.

These sessions are designed for wellbeing and pleasure and anyone can take part. Christine believes, ‘anyone can draw,’ and Sarah said: “We all have stories to tell.”

To take part simply download the resources from on the museum’s website or pop into the museum to collect one of the limited-edition centenary packs.

The project starts in the new year with the first activities going live on the website from Monday, January 11.

Lyme Regis Museum is a charity. The Trust’s mission is to educate, inspire and entertain through its unique and remarkable collections and aims to enrich the lives of local people and visitors.

Built on the site of Mary Anning’s home, Lyme Regis Museum stands in the heart of the town, just where the beautiful coastlines of Dorset and Devon meet on the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.

The sea views from the museum’s new Mary Anning Wing are stunning, and the extra space has provided all the facilities you would expect in a modern museum including the purpose-built Fine Foundation Learning Centre.

To sign up or find out more please contact: museumathome@lymeregismuseum.co.uk.