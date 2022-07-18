Lyme Regis lifeboat chief set to retire

The man at the helm of lifeboat operations in Lyme Regis, Nick Marks, is stepping down after seven years in the role.

Nick, aged 69, is retiring from the role after seven years. His volunteer position as lifeboat operations manager is the senior role at the lifeboat station and he is responsible for the safe and efficient running of the lifeboat’s 24/7 life-saving service.

Nick, a qualified yacht master and retired Royal Navy captain, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my stint and am only stepping down to make way for someone a bit younger.

“During my time we have seen many changes in the way the RNLI expects the station to be run and how the crew is trained.

“But what has not changed is the selfless dedication of our volunteer crew and their willingness to answer the call at any time of night or day and in any weather.

“I am particularly proud of the fact that the lifeboat has never failed to respond to a call for help because of a lack of crew or failure of equipment or procedures, even during the pandemic.

“I am also proud that as a crew we are more diverse. When I joined, we had no female crew members. Today we have three.”

Nick is retiring from his role in line with the RNLI’s policy on age retirement but will not be leaving, instead, he will lead the water safety team at Lyme Regis station.

The job as the Lifeboat Operations Manager role is advertised on the RNLI website, applications close on August, 21.

Commenting on the new job role, Nick said: “The role would suit someone with maritime and managerial experience who lives within a few miles of the lifeboat station and who is able to devote time and energy to ensuring that the crew, lifeboat, and station are fully prepared to meet the demands of any rescue.”

The Lyme Regis lifeboat Station was established in 1826 and is home to the Atlantic 85 class lifeboat. The crews have been presented with 20 awards for gallantry over that time for their rescues.