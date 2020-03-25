Kilmington DofE group relocates to Lyme

Kilmington DofE youngsters celebarte the end of their expedition. Picture: Anna Cranbre Archant

The Kilmington based Duke of Edinburgh’s Open Award group is relocating to Lyme Regis.

The group now comes under Dorset rather than Devon and Adam Taylor has taken over as a leader from Anna Crabbe, althoug she remains involved.

The award is for 14 to 25-year olds and involves four sections at Bronze and Silver levels - volunteering, sport, skill and expedition.

For Gold there is an extra section - residential - which involves being away four nights on a group activity.

Said Mrs Crabbe: “We currently have a silver group who are soon to complete and will be moving on to the Gold level and a small Bronze group which needs more members.

“The expedition can be walking, canoeing, sailing, horse riding or cycling. We tend to do walking expeditions.

“Bronze involves camping one night locally, Silver two nights usually in the Purbecks and Gold three nights in wild country, usually Dartmoor or the Brecon Beacons.

“Both Adam and myself are qualified to lead groups in wild country and have outdoor qualifications for camping supervision on Dartmoor and the Brecon Beacons.”

The award has been running since 1994 in Kilmington and several hundred young people have completed all three levels.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Adam Taylor on e mail at adamtaylor204@gmail.com of call 07944 412975

or Anna Crabbe: anna.crabbe@icloud.com or on 01297 32777 .