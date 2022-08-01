News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Three people injured in paragliding accident at Lyme

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 8:34 AM August 1, 2022
Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat

Lyme Regis RNLI rescue three people injured in paragliding incident. - Credit: Archant

Lyme Regis RNLI and the HM. Coastguard helicopter were called out on Sunday (July 31) to rescue three people caught  up in in a paragliding accident.

They got the call at 3.39pm following a paragliding accident involving three people at Eype east of Lyme Regis.  

The lifeboat crew had to ‘stand off’ while the rescue operation was carried out by the coastguard helicopter. 

Three people were airlifted to the beach and the lifeboat crew were stood down at 6.23pm. 

This was the 27th emergency call for the lifeboat crew so far this year and the fourth during Lifeboat Week which ended on Saturday in the town (July 30). 

East Devon News
Lyme Regis News

Don't Miss

An example of a Lightrock Power solar farm

Huge solar farm approved for farmland near Clyst Hydon

Paul Jones

person
Honiton town crier Dave Retter at Hot Pennies in 2018

Hot pennies event returns to Honiton tomorrow

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
axminster

Closure of Axminster's last remaining bank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Helliers Road in Chard

Arrests after death of one-month-old baby

Paul Jones

person