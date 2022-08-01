Three people injured in paragliding accident at Lyme

Lyme Regis RNLI and the HM. Coastguard helicopter were called out on Sunday (July 31) to rescue three people caught up in in a paragliding accident.

They got the call at 3.39pm following a paragliding accident involving three people at Eype east of Lyme Regis.

The lifeboat crew had to ‘stand off’ while the rescue operation was carried out by the coastguard helicopter.

Three people were airlifted to the beach and the lifeboat crew were stood down at 6.23pm.

This was the 27th emergency call for the lifeboat crew so far this year and the fourth during Lifeboat Week which ended on Saturday in the town (July 30).