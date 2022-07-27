Lyme Regis RNLI called out to help unconscious woman

Volunteer lifesavers from Lyme Regis were called out following reports of an unconscious woman on the water’s edge.

Lyme Regis Lifeboat was launched at around 5.15pm on Tuesday (July 26) following a report of a woman in need of help near West Bexington.

Two members of the volunteer lifeboat crew went ashore to help the woman who spoke to them before coastguards arrived followed by a coastguard helicopter.

The woman was later taken to hospital in Dorchester by the coastguard helicopter.

This was the 24th call for help answered by the RNLI volunteers in Lyme Regis so far this year.



