Engagement party trip drama as wave capsizes boat at sea

A man visiting the South West for his engagement party was one of three people thrown overboard from his dinghy, prompting the lifeboat service to be called out.

James Chambers and his fiancée Georgie, both aged 23, had travelled down from Leatherhead, in Surrey.

Mr Chambers was on board a 3.8 metre dinghy at St Gabriel's Steps near the Golden Cap, Bridport, on Friday (July 26) when it capsized.

He, his brother Harry, aged 19, and Mr Chambers' friend, James Goodall, aged 23, were thrown into the water.

Lyme Regis RNLI was called out at around 6.40pm for a rescue, but with all three men wearing lifejackets, they were able to swim ashore.

A member of the lifeboat crew swam with the trio, who were eventually escorted to Charmouth by coastguards to recover.

Mr Chambers said: "We were hit by a big wave at the back of the dinghy and we were all tipped out.

"We were about 100 metres from the beach. We swam ashore and we were all fine."

All three were praised by the lifeboat crew for their response to being capsized.

Ken Lavery, deputy launching authority at the lifeboat station, said: "The young men responded to their dilemma in an exemplary manner.

"All wore lifejackets, they kept each other in sight as they swam ashore, one had a kill cord attached to his ankle so their outboard engine stopped, and they even removed the petrol tank to avoid pollution.

"It was textbook stuff."