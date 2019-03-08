Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Engagement party trip drama as wave capsizes boat at sea

PUBLISHED: 12:37 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 28 July 2019

James Chambers and his boat . Picture Richard Horobin

James Chambers and his boat . Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

A man visiting the South West for his engagement party was one of three people thrown overboard from his dinghy, prompting the lifeboat service to be called out.

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture RNLILyme Regis lifeboat. Picture RNLI

James Chambers and his fiancée Georgie, both aged 23, had travelled down from Leatherhead, in Surrey.

Mr Chambers was on board a 3.8 metre dinghy at St Gabriel's Steps near the Golden Cap, Bridport, on Friday (July 26) when it capsized.

He, his brother Harry, aged 19, and Mr Chambers' friend, James Goodall, aged 23, were thrown into the water.

Lyme Regis RNLI was called out at around 6.40pm for a rescue, but with all three men wearing lifejackets, they were able to swim ashore.

A member of the lifeboat crew swam with the trio, who were eventually escorted to Charmouth by coastguards to recover.

Mr Chambers said: "We were hit by a big wave at the back of the dinghy and we were all tipped out.

"We were about 100 metres from the beach. We swam ashore and we were all fine."

All three were praised by the lifeboat crew for their response to being capsized.

Ken Lavery, deputy launching authority at the lifeboat station, said: "The young men responded to their dilemma in an exemplary manner.

"All wore lifejackets, they kept each other in sight as they swam ashore, one had a kill cord attached to his ankle so their outboard engine stopped, and they even removed the petrol tank to avoid pollution.

"It was textbook stuff."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Amazon confirms it is moving Exeter operations to 100,000 sqft facility next to Cranbrook

Cranbrook's latest Industrial Units under constructuion. Ref mhc 25 19TI 1030161. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Amazon confirms it is moving Exeter operations to 100,000 sqft facility next to Cranbrook

Cranbrook's latest Industrial Units under constructuion. Ref mhc 25 19TI 1030161. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton bowlers net East of Exe League win over Seaton

Honiton action from the meeting with Plymouth and District men’s tour party. Picture HBC

Emotions run high as Axminster pupils say farewell

Award winning St Mary’s RC School pupils Bailey Galloway and Will Studley with Catenians Bruce Kahn and David Gale. Picture: Catenians

Sheltered bathing in a charming Regency resort

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth Summer Play Festival 2019: What’s coming up in the final half of the season?

The queue for tickets at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, in Sidmouth, when tickets went on sale for the Summer Play Festival. Ref shs 21 19TI 5509. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton runners enjoy the Dalwood Fayre 10k

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists