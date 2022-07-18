The lifeboat crew from Lyme Regis was called out twice in 48 hours to help paddleboarders.

Firstly, on Friday (July 13), the lifeboat was launched at around 8.45pm following a report that a teenage paddleboarder was missing in the West Bay harbour area.

The volunteer crew conducted a shoreline search but the youngster was found safe and well ashore by 8.55pm.

On Sunday, (July 15) the Lyme Regis RNLI launched its lifeboat at 6.10pm after a report of a paddleboarder in difficulties after falling off between 300 and 400 metres off Beer.

At 6.22pm, the paddleboarder was found safe and well on Beer beach having made his own way ashore.