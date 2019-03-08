Dinghy trio praised for 'text book' response after capsizing

A group of men thrown overboard from their dinghy on Friday (July 26) night have been praised for their 'text book' response.

The vessel was swamped by waves at St Gabriel's Steps near Golden Cap prompting Lyme Regis RNLI to launch its lifeboat at around 6.40pm.

Coastguards reported the dinghy had capsized and three people were in the water.

The three men, all wearing lifejackets, managed to swim safely ashore.

A member of the lifeboat crew also swam with them to help coastguards escort the trio to Charmouth.

Ken Lavery, deputy launching authority at the lifeboat station, said: "The young men responded to their dilemma in an exemplary manner.

"All wore lifejackets, they kept each other in sight as they swam ashore, one had a kill cord attached to his ankle so their outboard engine stopped, and they even removed the petrol tank to avoid pollution.

"It was text book stuff."

Owner of the 3.8m inflatable James Chambers, 23, from Leatherhead, Surrey, was visiting Dorset with his fiancé Georgie, also 23, for their engagement party.

The other two aboard the dinghy were James' brother Harry, 19, and friend James Goodall, 23, also from Surrey.

James Chambers said: "We were hit by a big wave at the back of the dinghy and we were all tipped out.

"We were about 100 metres from the beach. We swam ashore and we were all fine."