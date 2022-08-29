News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lyme RNLI rescue broken down dive boat

Adam Manning

Published: 5:25 PM August 29, 2022
Updated: 6:11 PM August 29, 2022
Five people have been rescued from a broken down dive boat this afternoon, (August 29).

A seven and a half metre RIB suffered engine failure one and a half miles off Lyme Regis Harbour and had to be rescued by the Lyme Regis inshore lifeboat.

The vessel was based in West Bay, was towed to the safety of the harbour there by the lifeboat crew.

Solent coastguards asked the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew to assist the dive boat at 12.41pm and they returned, after successfully completing the call for help, at 3.20pm

