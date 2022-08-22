News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Lyme Regis RNLI re-float boat run aground

person

Adam Manning

Published: 9:26 AM August 22, 2022
Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat - Credit: Archant

A 28 feet yacht ran aground on rocks near the River Axe over the weekend.

Lyme Regis’ RNLI lifeboat crew were alerted on Friday night, (August,19), following reports of a 28-foot yacht with two men aboard.

The yacht, which was successfully afloat when the lifeboat crew arrived on scene, was escorted to safety in Axmouth harbour.

The lifeboat launched at 10.26pm and returned to Lyme Regis at half past midnight.

East Devon News
Lyme Regis News

Don't Miss

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Tourist blamed satnav for sending him wrong way up A303 dual carriageway

Court Reporter

person
feniton

Nine-year-old launches fundraising appeal to spruce up RD&E's kids ward

Adam Manning

person
seaton

New artist drawing his way around Seaton

Adam Manning

person
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Caravan left 'severely damaged' by fire on A35

Adam Manning

person