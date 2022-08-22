Lyme Regis RNLI re-float boat run aground

A 28 feet yacht ran aground on rocks near the River Axe over the weekend.

Lyme Regis’ RNLI lifeboat crew were alerted on Friday night, (August,19), following reports of a 28-foot yacht with two men aboard.

The yacht, which was successfully afloat when the lifeboat crew arrived on scene, was escorted to safety in Axmouth harbour.

The lifeboat launched at 10.26pm and returned to Lyme Regis at half past midnight.