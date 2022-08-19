Lyme Regis RNLI searches for 'two overdue walkers'

Lyme Regis RNLI joined a widespread search for two missing walkers in Charmouth last night, (Thursday, August, 18).

The volunteer crew of Lyme Regis lifeboat joined a search for a 63-year-old man and his six-year-old granddaughter reported overdue after setting off on a walk from Charmouth.

The lifeboat crew launched at 11.30pm and carried out shoreline searches from Charmouth to West Bexington.

Coastguards, police and the coastguard helicopter were also involved. It was later reported that it seemed at some stage the pair had probably been given a lift to Weymouth police station and were safe and well.

The lifeboat crew returned to Lyme Regis at 1.50am.