Lyme RNLI to feature in BBC2 documentary

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crew in Lyme Regis will feature in the brand new series of the BBC Two programme Saving Lives at Sea.

On air from September 8, the show features footage captured on helmet cameras, the documentary series lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers.

The 10-part documentary is now in its seventh series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

The series began on Thursday, August 25 at 8pm on BBC Two and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The show includes interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, the series will also hear from the rescuees and their families who are here to tell the tale, thanks to the RNLI.

This episode, on September 8th, includes the rescue by the Lyme Regis volunteers of two anglers whose fishing boat capsized at night near the mouth of the River Axe at Axmouth. Other rescue stories from other RNLI stations and beaches around our coasts also feature in the third episode of the documentary.

Lyme Regis lifeboat helm Tim Edwards, who will feature in the upcoming episode, said: “Both men were very lucky., but they were doing what the RNLI recommends in such circumstances and were floating on their backs waiting for help to arrive.

"Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share in this documentary a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.”