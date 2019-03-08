Advanced search

Artist Jess donates £130 to Lyme lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 07:01 05 September 2019

Lifeboat crew members with Jess Douglas (left). Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

Artist and illustrator Jess Douglas has presented a cheque for £130 to the volunteers of Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat.

Jess Douglas’ money raising poster. Picture Richard HorobinJess Douglas’ money raising poster. Picture Richard Horobin

Jess, who is a member of the local sailing club, raised the money through sales of her promotional poster when Lyme Regis hosted the Firefly national championships in August.

Copies of the poster are still available. For details on how to obtain one visit the artist's website by clicking here.

From urban landscapes and derelict buildings to her magnificent fishing boat paintings, Jess Douglas' work is designed to transport people back to a world full of lost and forgotten memories.

The RNLI operates more than 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of the Coastguard and Government, so depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since it was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,200 lives.

