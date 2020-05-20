Advanced search

Lyme Regis RNLI Zoom meeting cut short by emergency call

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 May 2020

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

A Zoom meeting between management volunteers who run the Lyme Regis RNLI station was cut short by a call from help.

The police got in touch with the station on May 19 to ask for assistance in dealing with a man ‘behaving erratically’ on the beach at Buron Bradstock.

The lifeboat crew were eventually stood down after the police dealt with the situation.

The volunteers had been halfway through their 40-minute call which started at 7pm when the call came in.

