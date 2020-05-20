Lyme Regis RNLI Zoom meeting cut short by emergency call

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI Archant

A Zoom meeting between management volunteers who run the Lyme Regis RNLI station was cut short by a call from help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police got in touch with the station on May 19 to ask for assistance in dealing with a man ‘behaving erratically’ on the beach at Buron Bradstock.

The lifeboat crew were eventually stood down after the police dealt with the situation.

The volunteers had been halfway through their 40-minute call which started at 7pm when the call came in.