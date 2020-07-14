New Lyme Regis Rotary Club president inaugurated
PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 July 2020
Archant
Richard Main was inaugurated as the new Lyme Regis Rotary Club president in a socially distanced handover ceremony.
Traditionally, the event is a major affair and this year it was to meant to involve a tram ride but had to be more low-key given the coronavirus situation.
Six members of the council of the club attended the ceremony in the garden of the outgoing president John Berry who presented the ribbon of office to Richard Main, the president for 2020/2021.
This ribbon is embellished with the names of all the previous presidents from the origination of the club in 1950.
Under the direction of John Berry, the club managed to raise a total of £20,000 for good causes in the community and internationally.
Jim Moseley was elected as secretary and Bill Taylor was elected as treasurer while Chris Buckingham was named the president elect ahead of 2021/22.
To find out more about Lyme Regis Rotary Club visit www.lymeregisrotary.org or telephone Peter Fortnam on 01297 443145.
