Lyme Regis Rotary hosts President's Night

The Mayor of Lyme Regis Brian Larcombe MBE and Mayoress Wendy Larcombe. The Town Crier of Lyme Regis and President Elect The Rotary Club of Lyme Regis and his wife Lynne. - Credit: Peter Fortman

The Lyme Regis Rotary Club recently hosted a president's presentation evening - and heard from a range of speakers.

On Thursday, March 24, Presidents Night 2022 was held at the Haddon House Hotel in West Bay.

President Chris Buckingham welcomed guests and club members and partners to the event, celebrating his year of office for 2021/2022.

In attendance was the Mayor of Lyme Regis, Councillor Brian Larcombe MBE, journalist Philip Evans MBE, Rotary District 1200 Governor Michael Fernando, President Bernard Paull of Bridport Rotary Club and members, partners and guests with a total of over 40.

Rotary members and their guests. - Credit: Peter Fortman

Peter Fortman, spokesperson for Lyme Regis Rotary Club, said: "There were some excellent speeches with an address by the mayor praising the club on its ongoing support for the community and charities at home and abroad despite the restrictions in place over the past year.

"The district governor gave an insight into all the work that was being undertaken by Rotary in support of the people of Ukraine where Rotary Clubs in that country and its neighbours, are receiving direct support from Rotary funds from this country and internationally which incur no overheads and are directed to those areas most in need."

President of Lyme Regis Rotary Club presents cheque for £250 to Mr Philip Evans MBE for Cancer Research. Mr Michael Fernando, District Governor of Rotary. - Credit: Peter Fortman.

Mr Evans also gave a speech on his early days in journalism and working in London.